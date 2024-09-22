Jacksonville State uses both sides of the ball to subdue Southern Miss 44-7

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Tyler Huff threw for 236 yards and a touchdown and Tre Stewart ran for two touchdowns and Jacksonville State beat Southern Miss 44-7. It was Jacksonville State’s defense that ignited the blowout win when Antonio Carter intercepted Tate Rodemaker on the game’s first drive. Three plays later, Stewart scored from 32 yards out for a 7-0 advantage. On the Golden Eagles’ following drive, Geimere Latimer intercepted Carter. That led to a nine-play, 59-yard drive that ended when Anwar Lewis ran it in from the 7.

