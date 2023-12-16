Jacksonville State tops Louisiana-Lafayette 34-31 in overtime in the New Orleans Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Webb completed a fourth-down pass to Perry Carter for an 18-yard, tying touchdown with 1:46 left in regulation, Garrison Rippa hit a 27-yard field goal in overtime, and Jacksonville State capped off its first season in the Football Bowl Subdivision with a 34-31 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette in the New Orleans Bowl. Ron Wiggins rushed for 126 yards and touchdown for Jacksonville State, which won despite giving up three defensive touchdowns on four turnovers. Safety Jalen Clark scored touchdowns on a 46-yard fumble return and a 16-yard interception return for Louisiana-Lafayette. Tyree Skipper had a 43-yard interception return for a score that gave the Cajuns a 31-24 lead in the fourth quarter.

