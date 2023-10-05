Jacksonville State scores 38 unanswered points in second half to beat Middle Tennessee 45-30

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Backup Zion Webb threw for two touchdowns and he ran for 101 yards and a score to help Jacksonville State beat Middle Tennessee 45-30 on Wednesday night. Jacksonville State trailed 23-7 after the Blue Raiders scored on three straight drives in the second quarter. But the Gamecocks scored 38 unanswered points in the second half. Kamari Stephens made Jacksonville State’s seventh sack, on a fourth-and-5 play at the Gamecocks’ 14-yard line, with 4:12 remaining in the fourth. Stephens added a forced fumble on Middle Tennessee’s next possession and Curley Young picked it up and raced for a 26-yard touchdown to make it 45-23. The Jacksonville State defense forced four turnovers, including two interceptions, but still allowed 563 yards.

