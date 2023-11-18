Jacksonville State rushes for 522 yards, 7 TDs in 56-17 win over Louisiana Tech

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Malik Jackson rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns as Jacksonville State piled up 522 yards and seven scores on the ground in a 56-17 romp over Louisiana Tech. Jackson carried just nine times for Jacksonville State (8-3, 6-1 Conference USA). His longest run covered 68 yards and his first-quarter 2- and 13-yard touchdown runs gave the Gamecocks a 21-7 lead. Jacksonville State quarterback Zion Webb passed for 106 yards and rushed 10 times for 122 yards and three scores. Anwar Lewis finished with 122 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Hank Bachmeier threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Cyrus Allen in the first quarter for the Bulldogs (3-9, 2-6).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.