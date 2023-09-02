Jacksonville State and Smothers do just that putting a blanket over E. Tennessee St. in blowout win

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Quarterback Logan Smothers accounted for three total touchdowns and Jacksonville State dominated East Tennessee State 49-3. After each team punted on their initial drives, the Buccaneers took a 3-0 lead on Ewan Johnson’s 27-yard field goal for their only lead. From there, the Gamecocks went on to score seven touchdowns over their final 13 drives. Tyler Riddell threw for 117 yards for ETSU.

