Jacksonville St. uses Hail Mary momentum to topple Louisiana Tech in OT

Tre Stewart ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns and his 11-yard run in overtime sent Jacksonville State to a 44-37 win over Louisiana Tech. On Louisiana Tech’s overtime possession, J-Rock Swain sacked Bulldogs quarterback Evan Bullock on fourth-and-two to end it. Jacksonville State forced the extra session when trailing 37-31 with four seconds left in regulation, Tyler Huff completed a 49-yard Hail Mary to Cam Vaughn. Vaughn slid behind the defense and caught the ball without needing to leap for it. However, Garrison Rippa pushed the extra point attempt left to set up overtime.

