Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office: Officers ‘acted within policy’ during fights with fans at game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says officers “acted within policy to protect themselves and nearby fans” during two altercations caught on camera during Saturday’s Florida-Georgia game at EverBank Stadium.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters released body-camera footage and details regarding two fights that resulted in viral videos from the rivalry game nicknamed “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”

“In the first incident, the suspect was asked multiple times to leave and threatened the officers attempting to remove him,” the sheriff’s office said following a review Monday. “The suspect later grabbed one officer’s firearm. In the second incident, three suspects were asked to leave due to aggressive behavior toward other fans. They then became combative with officers, with one individual grabbing an officer’s face and holding onto his service belt.”

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan called the videos “disturbing.”

“While the use of force can appear intense, our investigation determined that the officers in both incidents acted within policy to protect themselves and nearby fans,” the sheriff’s office said.

