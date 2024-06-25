Jacksonville approves $1.4B ‘stadium of the future’ that should keep the Jaguars in town for decades

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The city of Jacksonville has approved a $1.4 billion “stadium of the future” that should keep the Jaguars in one of the NFL’s smallest markets for at least another 30 years and end decades of speculation about the franchise being a potential relocation candidate. City councilmembers voted 14-1 in favor of the proposal, which now advances to NFL owners for final approval. Owners are scheduled to meet in Atlanta in October, with 24 of 32 votes needed to seal the deal. The Jaguars don’t anticipate much pushback from the league even though the 50-50 financial split is higher than most NFL owners contribute toward new or renovated stadiums.

