Jackson’s status looms over free agency for Ravens

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson speaks to the media at a press conference after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Oct. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday, March 7, 2023, that they were designating Jackson as their franchise player, preventing him from becoming an unrestricted free agent this month after the expiration of his rookie contract. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

The Baltimore Ravens enter free agency in limbo in a variety of ways after putting the nonexclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson. Jackson can negotiate with other teams. If he reaches an agreement with one, Baltimore can match it or let the star quarterback leave for two first-round draft picks. No matter who the quarterback is, the Ravens could really use an upgrade at receiver. But that might have to come via the trade route given their salary cap situation.

