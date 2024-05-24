Jackson’s home run sparks USC to 4-2 victory over Oregon in Pac-12 Tournament elimination game

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Jackson led off with a home run in a three-run sixth inning and No. 4 seed USC defeated third-seeded Oregon 4-2 in an elimination game at the Pac-12 Tournament. USC (30-27) advances to Friday’s semifinal round. Jackson homered for the fourth time this season for the game’s first run. Kevin Takeuchi reached base on a one-out double and scored on Ethan Hedges’ two-out single. Bryce Grudzielanek singled to put runners at the corners and Brayden Dowd singled to drive in the third run. Chase Meggers drove in both runs for Oregon (37-18).

