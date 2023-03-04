Jackson’s 34 points spark Tennessee past Kentucky, 80-71

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Rickea Jackson set a single-game Southeastern Conference tournament record with a season-high 34 points as Tennessee held off Kentucky 80-71 in a quarterfinal round game. Tennessee (22-10) advances to face No. 4 LSU in the semifinals.

