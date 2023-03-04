Jackson’s 34 points spark Tennessee past Kentucky, 80-71

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Rickea Jackson set a single-game Southeastern Conference tournament record with a season-high 34 points as Tennessee held off Kentucky 80-71 in a quarterfinal round game. Tennessee (22-10) advances to face No. 4 LSU in the semifinals.
Tennessee's Jasmine Powell (15) talks to head coach Kellie Harper in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky during the Southeastern Conference women's tournament in Greenville, S.C., Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Tennessee's Rickea Jackson (2) goes up to shoot against Kentucky's Blair Green (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Southeastern Conference women's tournament in Greenville, S.C., Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
