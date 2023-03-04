Jackson’s 34 points spark Tennessee past Kentucky, 80-71

By The Associated Press
Kentucky's Robyn Benton (1) drives to the basket against the defense of Tennessee's Jasmine Franklin (14) and Rickea Jackson (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Southeastern Conference women's tournament in Greenville, S.C., Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mic Smith]

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Rickea Jackson set a single-game Southeastern Conference tournament record with a season-high 34 points as Tennessee held off Kentucky 80-71 in a quarterfinal round game. Tennessee (22-10) advances to face No. 4 LSU in the semifinals.

