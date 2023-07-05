Jackson Yueill replaces injured Alan Soñora on US CONCACAF Gold Cup roster

CHICAGO (AP) — San Jose midfielder Jackson Yueill was added to the U.S. roster for the knockout round for the CONCACAF Gold Cup as the replacement for Alan Soñora, who strained his right hamstring. The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the change six days ahead of the Americans’ quarterfinal against Canada in Cincinnati. The 26-year-old Yueill has 16 international appearances and last played in a December 2021 exhibition against Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was on the roster for an April exhibition against Mexico this year but did not get into the match.

