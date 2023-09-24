Jackson, Wortham each run for TDs, Jackson adds pick-6 to help E. Washington beat UC Davis 27-24

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Justice Jackson and Michael Wortham each ran for a touchdown and Marlon Jones Jr. returned an interception for a TD to help Eastern Washington beat UC Davis 27-24 in a Big Sky Conference opener. The Eagles (2-2) are 11-0 all time against UC Davis, which went into the weekend ranked No. 15 in the FCS coaches poll and have back-to-back wins over ranked teams following losses at No. 2 North Dakota State and Fresno State, an FBS opponent. Wortham’s TD, from 10-yards out, gave EWU the lead with 13:08 to play and the Eagles defense forced a three-and-out and intercepted a pass before Isaiah Perez blocked a 31-yard field goal-attempt by UCD’s Hunter Ridley with 3:20 remaining. Lan Larison led UC Davis with 225 yards rushing on 22 carries.

