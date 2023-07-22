Jackson Wolf called up to make MLB debut for Padres

By DAVE HOGG The Associated Press
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Alek Jacob works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Young]

DETROIT (AP) — The San Diego Padres recalled LHP Jackson Wolf from Double-A San Antonio and gave him the start on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers. Wolf, a fourth-round pick in 2021, will be making his major-league debut without having pitched above Double-A. He is 8-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 17 starts for San Antonio. RHP Alek Jacob (elbow) went on the 15-day injured list.

