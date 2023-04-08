Jackson wins Paris-Roubaix Femmes with late velodrome sprint

ROUBAIX, France (AP) — Alison Jackson won the Paris-Roubaix Femmes after helping a long breakaway survive over the cobbles of the one-day classic, then holding off Katia Ragusa and Marthe Truyven in a sprint finish at Roubaix’s velodrome. Most of the big hitters in the women’s race missed out on the early 18-rider breakaway, including Lotte Kopecky and Elisa Longo Borghini. The breakaway mostly managed to navigate the slippery cobbled sectors without any problem, and they were able to maintain about a 10-second gap on the peloton as the six leaders reached the velodrome for a final lap.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.