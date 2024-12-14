Jackson State wins its first Celebration Bowl, beating South Carolina State 28-7

ATLANTA (AP) — Jacobian Morgan threw a pair of touchdown passes to Joanes Fortilien, Irv Mulligan added two short touchdown runs and Jackson State defeated South Carolina State 28-7 on Saturday in the Celebration Bowl that serves as the HBCU national championship. The Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Tigers outgained the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s Bulldogs 383-211, giving up just 59 yards through three quarters to win their 10th straight game. Jackson State won its first Celebration Bowl, coming in its third appearance in four years. Morgan was 15 of 21 for 233 yards passing with an interception. Isaiah Spencer had 123 yards receiving.

