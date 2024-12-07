Jackson State tops Southern 41-13, wins SWAC Championship and berth in Celebration Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Walter Payton Award finalist Irv Mulligan had 116 yards rushing, Jackson State took control in the third quarter and the Tigers rolled past Southern 41-13 to win the SWAC Championship. Jackson State claimed the conference title for the fourth time and will play MEAC champion South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 14 in Atlanta. Southern led 10-3 late in the second quarter before Jackson State ended the half on an Emari Matthews 2-yard touchdown run and followed it up with Mulligan’s 1-yard TD run to open the third quarter. Now leading 17-10, the Tigers added Gerardo Baeza’s 45-yard field goal and Zy McDonald’s 23-yard touchdown run to take a 27-10 lead into the fourth quarter and finished it off with two touchdowns in the final 6 1/2 minutes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.