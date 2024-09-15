Jackson State runs for 3 of its 4 TDs to get past Southern 33-15 in a SWAC opener

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jacobian Morgan threw a touchdown pass and Jackson State added three more scores on the ground to beat Southern 33-15 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener. Morgan threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Landy as Jackson State (2-1) jumped out to a 16-0 lead early in the second quarter. Ahmad Miller’s 30-yard touchdown run stretched the Tigers’ advantage to 23-0 with 2:49 left before halftime. J.D. Martin and Irv Mulligan also had short-yardage TD runs for Jackson State. Noah Bodden completed 17 of 29 passes for 352 yards and threw a touchdown pass and two interceptions for Southern (1-2, 0-1).

