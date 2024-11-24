Jackson State rolls past Alcorn State 48-10, will play Southern for SWAC championship

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jacobian Morgan threw two touchdown passes and had a touchdown run, Irv Mulligan rushed for 105 yards and two scores, and Jackson State breezed to a 48-10 victory over Alcorn State. Morgan had a 57-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Spencer in a one-play drive to give the Tigers (10-2, 8-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who had already wrapped up the East Division title, a 7-0 lead. Mulligan followed with a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0. Morgan added a 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Gerardo Baeza kicked two field goals to put Jackson State up 27-7 at halftime. Xzavier Vaughn completed 11 of 20 passes for 94 yards with one interception for the Braves (6-6, 5-3).

