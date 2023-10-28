Jackson State kicker Armenta becomes 1st woman to score in HBCU game, kicks 3 extra points in win

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Leilani Armenta became the first woman to score in an HBCU football game when she kicked three extra points in Jackson State’s 40-14 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Armenta was 3 for 3 on point-after kicks with one in the second quarter and two in the fourth. The 5-foot-7 freshman from Ventura, California, also had a kickoff in a game against Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 23. She also plays soccer for Jackson State. Jacobian Morgan threw for five scores as Jackson State controlled the game from the outset.

