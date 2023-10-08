Jackson State jumps out early and cruises past Alabama A&M 45-30

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jason Brown threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first half as Jackson State jumped out early and beat Alabama A&M 45-30. Jackson State (4-2, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) scored touchdowns on its first three possessions, with Ahmad Miller’s 38-yard scoring run sandwiched between a pair of Jacobian Morgan short-yardage runs. Brown’s 47-yard touchdown pass to Fabian McCray and his 5-yarder to Seven McGee helped the Tigers build a 35-7 halftime lead. Brown and McGee connected again with a 15-yard TD early in the fourth. Xavier Lankford accounted for four touchdowns for Alabama A&M (3-3, 1-2).

