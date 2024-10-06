Jackson State builds big halftime lead and holds off Alabama A&M 45-38 behind Morgan’s 3 TD passes

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jacobian Morgan threw three touchdown passes and Jackson State built a four-touchdown halftime lead and then held off Alabama A&M for a 45-38 victory. Jackson State led 38-10 at the break and Morgan’s third touchdown pass, a 58-yarder to Isaiah Spencer, made it 45-17 with 6:44 remaining in the third. Xavier Lankford threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to DJ Nelson and then connected with DeQuadrion Welch on a 12-yard score to pull Alabama A&M (2-3, 0-1) to 45-31 with 10:51 left. DJ Moffett’s 4-yard touchdown run capped a 95-yard drive for the Bulldogs with 2:46 to play.

