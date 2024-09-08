Jackson State beats D-II Lane College 58-7

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Cam’Ron McCoy made his first collegiate start and threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as Jackson State scored on each of its first seven drives and the Tigers beat Division-II Lane College 58-7. McCoy finished 5-of-9 passing for 100 yards and added 107 yards rushing, including a 60-yard touchdown on the final play of the first quarter that gave Jackson State (1-1) a 31-0 lead. Jacobian Morgan, who started at quarterback in Jackson State’s season-opening loss to Louisiana-Monroe on Aug. 29, completed 9 of 11 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Isaiah Spencer had 107 yards receiving, including a 55-yard TD. Lane’s Ike Brown had 10 carries for 52 yards, including a 2-yard scoring run that capped the scoring with 3:01 to play.

