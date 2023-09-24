Jackson State beats Bethune-Cookman in Taylor’s home debut, 22-16

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Irv Mulligan raced 66 yards for a touchdown and Jason Brown threw for a two-point conversion to cement Jackson State’s 22-16 win over Bethune-Cookman in the Tigers’ home opener. After opening the season with four road games, including a loss at Florida A&M in its Southwestern Athletic Conference opener, the two-time defending conference champions got a win in first-year coach T.C. Taylor’s home debut.

