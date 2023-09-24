Jackson, Smothers lead Jacksonville State to suffocating win over Eastern Michigan

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Malik Jackson and quarterback Logan Smothers each eclipsed 100 yards rushing and Jacksonville State beat Eastern Michigan 21-0. Smothers also threw a 16-yard touchdown to Quinton Lane for the game’s first score. Smothers’ 41-yard scoring run early in the second quarter made it 14-0. Jaylon Jackson ran for 76 yards on 17 carries for the Eagles.

