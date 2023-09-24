Jackson runs for 197 yards, Austin Peay defeats Stephen F. Austin with unusual safety

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Jevon Jackson ran for 197 yards, including the tying touchdown in the fourth quarter, Austin Peay scored the winning points on an unusual safety, and the Governors defeated Stephen F. Austin 22-20. After Jackson tied the score at 20 with a 24-yard touchdown run, the Govs missed the extra point to leave the score tied. The Govs’ next possession began at their own 2-yard line and they drove 98 yards, only to be stopped on fourth and goal at the 1. On Stephen F. Austin’s first play after the goal line stand, Anthony Williams took a deep hand off, tried to make a cut and fell down untouched in the end zone for two points that proved to be the difference in the game.

