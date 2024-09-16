Jackson Ragen and Paul Rothrock each score a goal as Sounders beat Sporting KC 2-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Jackson Ragen and Paul Rothrock each scored a goal to help the Seattle Sounders beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0. The Sounders have won back-to-back games and three of four since returning from the Leagues Cup break. Seattle, which is 9-1-2 in its last 12 games, moved past the Houston Dynamo and Vancouver into fifth in the Western Conference standings and is just two points behind second-place Los Angeles FC. Ragen opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a rising one-touch shot from point-blank range and Rothrock gave the Sounders a 2-0 lead in the 40th. Kansas City (7-15-7) had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped.

