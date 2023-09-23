Jackson Kennedy kicks 3 FGs, including winning 30-yarder as time expires; Cornell beats Yale 23-21

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Jameson Wang passed for a touchdown and ran for another TD and Jackson Kennedy kicked the winning 30-yard field goal as time expired to help Cornell beat Yale 23-21. Nolan Grooms threw a 30-yard TD pass to Mason Tipton that gave the Bulldogs a 21-20 lead with 3:14 to play but Wang led a 13-play, 56-yard drive —including a third-and-10 pass to Doryn Smith for a 22-yard gain to midfield — to set up Kennedy’s winner. Wang completed 26 of 36 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown for Cornell. Yale, which lost 49-24 to then-No. 5 (FCS coaches poll) Holy Cross in their home opener, is 22-6 at home since the start of the 2017 season, but has lost back-to-back games at the Yale Bowl.

