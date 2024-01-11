Jackson has 27 points, 19 boards as KU routs previously unbeaten No. 4 Baylor 87-66

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Taiyanna Jackson had a career-high 27 points with 19 rebounds to lead Kansas to an 87-66 victory over No. 4 Baylor on Wednesday night. S’Mya Nichols added 22 points and Holly Kersgieter scored 19 for the Jayhawks, who had not beaten the Bears in 19 tries since 2014. Kansas used a 16-0 run spanning halftime to take a lead it would never give up. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs led Baylor with 16 points. The loss leaves only South Carolina and UCLA unbeaten in women’s Division I basketball.

