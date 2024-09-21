Jackson, Green power Arkansas past mistake-plagued Auburn 24-14 in SEC opener

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Ja’Quinden Jackson ran for two touchdowns, including the clincher with 3:38 left, and Arkansas capitalized on five Auburn turnovers to win the teams’ Southeastern Conference opener 24-14. Taylen Green passed for 151 yards and a touchdown and ran for 80 yards for the Razorbacks. He was intercepted twice but also delivered a number of drive-saving runs and passes. Payton Thorne came off the bench for two second-half scoring passes to KeAndre Lambert-Smith for the Tigers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.