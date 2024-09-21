Jackson, Green power Arkansas past mistake-plagued Auburn 24-14 in SEC opener

By The Associated Press
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) tires to hurdle Auburn safety Jerrin Thompson (1) as he carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Auburn, Ala.(AP Photo/Butch Dill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill]

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Ja’Quinden Jackson ran for two touchdowns, including the clincher with 3:38 left, and Arkansas capitalized on five Auburn turnovers to win the teams’ Southeastern Conference opener 24-14. Taylen Green passed for 151 yards and a touchdown and ran for 80 yards for the Razorbacks. He was intercepted twice but also delivered a number of drive-saving runs and passes. Payton Thorne came off the bench for two second-half scoring passes to KeAndre Lambert-Smith for the Tigers.

