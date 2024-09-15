Jackson, Green lead potent ground game and Arkansas tops UAB 37-27 after trailing by two touchdowns

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Ja’Quinden Jackson ran for 147 yards and a touchdown and Taylen Green rushed for 96 yards and two scores as Arkansas defeated UAB 37-27. The Razorbacks ran for 268 yards, their second highest total against an FBS team in the last two seasons. All four of Arkansas’ touchdowns came on the ground and Green’s final touchdown provided the final score with 3:37 left after UAB threatened. Jared Zeno threw three touchdowns passes for the Blazers.

