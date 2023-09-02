Jackson, El-Zayat score on kickoffs, Eastern Michigan tops Howard 33-23

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Jaylon Jackson and Hamze El-Zayat both returned kickoffs for touchdowns in the first half and Eastern Michigan held on for a 33-23 victory over FCS-member Howard in a season opener. Jackson’s kickoff return covered 84 yards following a safety and capped a 16-0 first quarter for the Eagles. El-Zayat gave Eastern Michigan a 30-6 lead on a 96-yard return with 9:32 left in the second quarter. Kasey Hawthorne had a 2-yard touchdown run and then caught a 23-yard scoring strike from Quinton Williams on back-to-back drives to pull the Bison within 30-23 by the end of the third quarter. The Eagles took a two-score lead on Kenyon Bowyer’s 25-yard field goal with 4:04 left to play.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.