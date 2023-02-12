Jackson-Davis scores 28, No. 18 Indiana beats Michigan 62-61

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 28 points and 11 rebounds, Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 21 points and No. 18 Indiana held on for a 62-61 win over Michigan. Freshman Jett Howard was short on a 3-pointer just before the buzzer, leaving the Wolverines without a point for the final 5:12. The Hoosiers trailed by 11 in the first half and for much of the second, but went ahead for good with 2:58 left when Hood-Schifino made two free throws for their last points. Michigan fell to 0-4 against teams in the AP Top 25, losing each game by five or fewer points.

