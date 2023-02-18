Jackson-Davis scores 26, leads No. 14 Indiana past Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Jalen Hood-Schifino made two free throws with 30.7 seconds to help No. 14 Indiana rally from a nine-point second-half deficit and beat Illinois 71-68. The Hoosiers have won nine of 11 overall and 15 straight at home. Jackson-Davis passed Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson for fifth on the school’s scoring list. Matthew Mayer scored 24 points to lead Illinois, which was without injured leading scorer Terrence Shannon. Indiana tied the score six times in the final 6 1/2 minutes before finally taking the lead on Hood-Schifino’s free throws.

