Jackson-Davis leads No. 18 Indiana past No. 24 Rutgers 66-60

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 20 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, reaching yet another major milestone in leading No. 18 Indiana past No. 24 Rutgers 66-60. The fourth-year forward became the sixth player in school history to score 2,000 career points and the first among them who also had 1,000 rebounds. Indiana has won seven of eight. Clifford Omoruyi had 15 points to lead the Scarlet Knights, who had won six straight over the Hoosiers. Indiana trailed only once and closed it out with a late 7-2 run.

