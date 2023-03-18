Jackson-Davis leads Indiana past Kent State in March Madness

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis did it all with 24 points, 11 rebounds, five blocked shots and five assists as Indiana defeated 13th-seed Kent State 71-60 to reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. The fourth-seeded Hoosiers advanced to play fifth-seeded Miami Sunday for a trip to Kansas City for the Midwest Region. Jackson-Davis became the first players since blocks became an official NCAA statistic in 1985-86 to have at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and five assists in an NCAA Tournament game, according to OptaSTATS. Sincere Carry scored 15 points to lead the Golden Flashes, who won six straight heading into the tournament.

