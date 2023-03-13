Jackson-Davis’ Indiana legacy tied to March Madness run

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Travce Jackson-Davis is the first Indiana player with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. He’s the Hoosiers’ career leader in blocks and rebounds. He’s the program’s No. 3 all-time scorer. Yet the popular 6-foot-9 star feels like there’s more to do. At Indiana, legacies are measured in banners. And with Indiana set to face Mid-American Conference champion Kent State on Friday in the NCAA Tournament, Jackson-Davis begins his final quest to cement his legacy with a banner run.

