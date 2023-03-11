Jackson-Davis, Hood-Schifino lead Indiana past Maryland

CHICAGO (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 24 points, Jalen Hood-Schifino added 19 points, and No. 19 Indiana beat Maryland 70-60 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The third-seeded Hoosiers went on a 20-2 run in the second half to wipe out a seven-point deficit and got payback for a loss at Maryland on Jan. 31. They will face No. 10 seed Penn State in the semifinals on Saturday. The Nittany Lions hung on to beat Northwestern 67-65 in overtime when Chase Audige’s 3 in the final second rolled off the rim. Jackson-Davis had nine rebounds, seven assists and four blocks. Hood-Schifino added six rebounds and three blocks. Malik Reneau grabbed 11 rebounds, and Indiana won its second in a row after losing three of five. Hakim Hart led Maryland with 16 points.

