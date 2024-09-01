Jackson Chourio homers as the Brewers beat the Reds 5-4 for their 5th consecutive win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jackson Chourio hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Saturday night for their fifth consecutive win.

The 20-year-old Chourio had three hits and scored twice as the Brewers reduced their magic number to 16 for clinching the NL Central title.

“We’re not saying we’re more talented than other teams, we’re just finding a way with somebody different every night,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “We’re confident in everybody.”

Chourio hit a one-out drive to right-center off Justin Wilson (1-4) for the rookie’s 17th homer.

“All I really had in my mind in that moment was finding a way to get on base, finding a way to help the team,” Chourio said through a translator. “I like being in those situations, where you can help the team win.”

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Frankie Montas winds up to throw during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carolyn Kaster

Aaron Ashby (1-2) pitched two scoreless innings for the win, and Devin Williams worked a shaky ninth for his eighth save.

Williams issued two walks and hit TJ Friedl with a pitch before first baseman Jake Bauers made a diving stop of Ty France’s hard grounder for the final out. Bauers struck out four times but made the big play at the end.

“He’s got the Sombrero, good thing he didn’t wear it out to the field,” Murphy said. “It shows you, you can strike out four times and still have a huge effect on the game.”

The Brewers also got a big defensive play from center fielder Blake Perkins, who robbed Noelvi Marte of a potential go-ahead homer with a terrific leaping grab for the final out of the sixth.

“I think maybe in the daytime it might be out,” Perkins said. “The first three steps I didn’t think I had a chance. I just kept running, it came down and I just tried to make a play on it.”

Milwaukee jumped in front on Willy Adames’ three-run drive off Buck Farmer in the third inning. Adames has five homers in his last seven games and 27 on the season.

Cincinnati rallied against Frankie Montas, who was traded from the Reds to the Brewers on July 30. Spencer Steer hit a two-run single in the fifth and Amed Rosario connected for a tying two-run homer in the sixth.

Montas allowed seven hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked three.

With five Reds starters on the injured list, reliever Fernando Cruz made his second consecutive start. He allowed a hit and struck out five in two innings.

Milwaukee became the third team to reach 80 wins this season, joining the Dodgers and Phillies.

“The Brewers did what they had to do tonight, great plays, great swings, and good pitching,” Reds manager David Bell said. “They’re good.”

TRAINERS ROOM

Brewers: RHP Nick Mears (right forearm inflammation) is expected to resume playing catch when the Brewers return home next week.

Reds: INF/OF Santiago Espinal was out of the lineup after fouling a ball off his left shin in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader. Manager David Bell said there is no fracture and Espinal was available to hit.

UP NEXT

Brewers RHP Tobias Myers (6-5, 2.99 ERA) starts the series finale on Sunday. He has a 2.20 ERA in his past 14 starts. The Reds have not announced a starter.

