Jackson, Bairstow help VCU beat South Florida 70-65 in 2nd round of NIT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Zeb Jackson hit four 3-pointers and scored 14, Sean Bairstow added 13 points and sank two clutch free throws with 17 seconds remaining to help VCU hold off South Florida 70-65 in the second round of the NIT. Jackson made 4 of 7 attempts from beyond the arc and his only shot from inside it for the Rams (24-13), who travel to play the winner of the game between Iowa and Utah. Bairstow hit 4 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer and all four of his free throws. His two late foul shots pushed a one-point lead to 68-65. He added six rebounds and four assists. Chris Youngblood scored 28 and grabbed six rebounds to pace the Bulls (25-8), who set a school record for wins this season.

