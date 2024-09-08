Jackson Arnold throws 2 TD passes, No. 15 Oklahoma holds off Houston 16-12

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jackson Arnold threw two touchdown passes and No. 15 Oklahoma held off Houston 16-12 on Saturday night. The Sooners (2-0) struggled to move the ball and punted seven times. The Cougars (0-2) outgained Oklahoma 318-249 in total yards, including 260-174 in passing. Oklahoma’s defense, which had six sacks and six turnovers in the opener, got a late interception from Robert Spears-Jennings to end one drive and a late safety to extend a slim lead. Oklahoma led 14-6 at the half. Houston scored quickly on its first possession of the third quarter. Smith found Joseph Manjack behind the defense for a 44-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-12. The 2-point conversion failed.

