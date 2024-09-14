Jackson Arnold runs for 2 scores, passes for another as No. 15 Oklahoma tops Tulane 34-19

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jackson Arnold ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as No. 15 Oklahoma beat Tulane 34-19. Arnold passed for 169 yards and ran for 97. Taylor Tatum caught a touchdown pass and ran for a score, and Deion Burks caught seven passes for 80 yards to help lead the Sooners. Oklahoma won its final tune-up before it plays its first Southeastern Conference game next week at home against Tennessee. Darian Mensah completed just 14 of 32 passes for 166 yards for Tulane. Mekhi Hughes ran for 71 yards and caught a touchdown pass for the Green Wave.

