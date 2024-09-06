Jackson and the Ravens showed flashes of brilliance, but their offensive line is a work in progress

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at times showed flashes of the brilliance that propelled them to the top seed in the AFC last season. But as expected, their new-look offensive line experienced some issues in a 27-20 loss to Kansas City. Baltimore lost three starters on that unit. Given the constraints of the salary cap, the Ravens tried to retool the line with young, unproven players. Jackson was such an effective and willing scrambler that he finished with 122 yards rushing. But pass protection issues made it hard for him to throw deep.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.