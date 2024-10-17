Jackson and Ravens aim for 5th straight victory when they visit Mayfield’s Bucs on Monday night

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens aim for a fifth straight victory, going on the road to face Baker Mayfield on “Monday Night Football.” The teams both rank among the league leaders in offense, with the Bucs averaging 29.7 points per game and the Ravens averaging 29.5. Mayfield leads the NFL with 15 touchdown passes. Jackson has thrown for 1,527 yards and 10 TDs, while also running for 403 yards and two TDs.

