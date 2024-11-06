Jackson and Burrow square off again in a prime-time rematch of their overtime thriller last month

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens beat Cincinnati 41-38 in overtime last month. The teams traded touchdowns for a while before an interception by Marlon Humphrey enabled Baltimore to kick a tying field goal and force OT. The question heading into Thursday night’s rematch is whether the defenses will be any better equipped to slow down quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. Jackson threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 55 yards in the first meeting. Burrow threw for 392 yards and five TDs.

