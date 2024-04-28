Jacks unleashes batting barrage and Kohli hits 70 as Bengaluru beats Gujarat by 9 wickets in IPL

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Will Jacks unleashed a batting barrage and shared an unbroken 166-run partnership with Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Titans by nine wickets in the Indian Premier League. Jacks scored his first IPL hundred off 41 balls, finishing 100 not out, which included a 10-ball second 50 to reach his ton. Bengaluru chased down Gujarat’s 200-3 in 20 overs with 24 balls to spare at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Kohli scored 70 not out off 44 balls at the other end as Bengaluru passed the victory target to reach 206-1 in 16 overs. Skipper Rituraj Gaikwad smacked 98 runs off 54 balls to lead Chennai Super Kings to a 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

