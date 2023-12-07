Jacks, Curran star as England beats West Indies by 6 wickets to level series

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Will Jacks has scored 73 and Sam Curran has taken 3 for 33 as England found form to beat the West Indies by six wickets in the second one-day cricket international and level the three-match series at 1-1. Jacks’ second ODI half century helped England to a winning total of 206-4 in the 33rd over in a match which was low-scoring compared with the series-opener. England sent the West Indies in at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and bowled out the home team for 202 in 40 overs. Shai Hope top-scored with 68 after his match-winning 109 not out in the first match which the West Indies won by four wickets.

