Jackie Young’s 24 points and Aces’ 16-point run staves off elimination in 95-81 win over Liberty

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 24 points and the Las Vegas Aces took control with a 16-point third-quarter run to stave off elimination with a 95-81 win over the New York Liberty in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals. The Liberty lead the series 2-1. They will get another shot at closing out the two-time defending champion Aces on Sunday. This was the Aces’ 12 consecutive home playoff victory, breaking the WNBA record shared by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-04 and Sacramento Monarchs in 2003-06. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 19 points.

