Jackie Young scores 30, Las Vegas tops LA Sparks 94-85 to go 2-0 without coach Becky Hammon

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackie Young scored 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting and defending WNBA champion Las Vegas took control in the third quarter en route to a 94-85 win over the Los Angeles Sparks. The Aces’ Chelsea Gray added 16 points and eight assists, while Candace Parker had 10 points against her former team of 13 seasons. Down 10 at halftime, Las Vegas rallied by making 12 of 16 shots to outscore the Sparks 31-17 and take a 67-63 lead into the fourth quarter. Aja Wilson scored six-straight points before Young had consecutive layups to put the Aces up 61-59. Wilson finished with 19 points and 13 rebound. Chiney Ogwumike led the Sparks with 19 points.

