Jackie Young scores 21 of her career-high 34 in the second quarter and the Aces top the Mercury

PHOENIX (AP) — Jackie Young scored 21 of her career-high 34 points in the second quarter, A’ja Wilson had 32 points and 15 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 103-99 to end a three-game skid. Young and Wilson became the third duo in franchise history to each score 30-plus points in a game. Wilson scored 25-plus points for the eighth straight game to pass Tina Charles’ WNBA record of seven. Las Vegas scored a season-low 12 points in the first quarter before erupting with 42 in the second. Brittney Griner had 25 points and nine rebounds for Phoenix.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.